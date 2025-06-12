SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Seizes 800 Dunums of Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Ramallah, MINA – In a new move to expand illegal settlements, the Israeli occupation authority has seized 800 dunums of Palestinian land east of Ramallah in the central West Bank.

The land grab, announced Wednesday by Israeli is part of the “Malachi Hashalom” area under the jurisdiction of the “Binyamin” settlement bloc. Israeli officials claim the move aims to create “settler geographic contiguity” and support “settlement infrastructure.”

This annexation is being carried out with the backing of far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has pledged to accelerate settlement expansion despite growing international condemnation.

The land seizure follows a wave of sanctions imposed just days ago by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Norway, and New Zealand against Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir over incitement to violence and human rights abuses against Palestinians.

Also Read: Israeli Opposition Submits Bill to Dissolve Knesset, Push for Early Elections

In response to the sanctions, Smotrich stated defiantly on X (formerly Twitter), “We are determined to continue building,” signaling ongoing support for settlement construction in occupied Palestinian territories.

The United Nations has repeatedly denounced Israeli settlements as violations of international law and significant barriers to achieving a two-state solution. Despite this, the Israeli government continues expanding its presence across the occupied West Bank.

According to the Israeli watchdog Peace Now, there are currently 156 illegal settlements and 224 outposts throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, housing more than 736,000 Jewish settlers. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade

TagBezalel Smotrich Binyamin bloc human rights abuses illegal settlements international sanctions Israeli occupation Itamar Ben-Gvir land annexation Malachi Hashalom Palestinian land peace now settlement expansion stwo-state solution UN condemnation West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Seizes 800 Dunums of Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion

  • 4 hours ago
Far-Right Israeli Minister Ben Gvir Storms Aqsa Mosque with Settlers (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Far-Right Israeli Minister Ben Gvir Storms Aqsa Mosque with Settlers

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Two Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured During Israeli Raid in Nablus

  • 24 hours ago
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, UK Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 07:36 WIB
Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinians in West Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Two Palestinians Injured in Israeli Attacks in Bethlehem and al-Khalil

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 17:22 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Issues Demolition in West Bank Town of Bruqin

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 08:22 WIB
Load More
Palestine

WHO Chief Warns of Collapsing Health System in Gaza

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Asia

Hajj Pilgrims Perform Second Day of Stoning Ritual in Mina

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 19:54 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Courtyard

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:33 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills 15, Including Six Children, in Al-Sabra Massacre

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 05:58 WIB
International

University of Michigan Uses Private Investigators for Spying on Pro-Palestine Students

  • Sunday, 8 June 2025 - 13:02 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us