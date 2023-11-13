Rally Thousands of Indonesian People in Bekasi Support for Palestine

Bekasi, MINA – Thousands of participants with the title ‘Defend Palestine Action’ took to the metropolitan streets of Bekasi City to voice their support for the struggle of the Palestinian people.

The “Defend Palestine Action” continues to be held in several cities in Indonesia. On Sunday, thousands of people poured out on Ahmad Yani Street, Bekasi City.

According to MINA’s monitoring, the Defending Palestine Action crowd began to enliven and crowd the location since 06.00 WIB. It is known that a car free day is being implemented at the location.

Today’s action is entitled Bekasi with Palestine. Thousands of people wore Palestinian attributes, scarves, Palestinian flags, and wore white clothes as a symbol of support for the struggle of the Palestinian people.

A number of posters containing calls for support for Palestine were also carried by a number of protesters. One of the posters read ‘Expel the Israeli Invaders from Palestine’ and ‘Boycott Israeli Products & Their Supporters’.

There was a command car seen in the middle of the protest crowd. The command car says Action 12.11 Bekasi Together with Palestine. Today’s action is entitled Bekasi with Palestine. These thousands of people were dominated by white clothes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)