Qatar Condemns Israeli Settler Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Doha, MINA – Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the raid of Israeli Jewish settlers on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the implementation of Talmudic worship in its courtyards under the protection of the occupation police, Wafa reports.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement quoted by Wafa on Monday warned that the continuation of serious and provocative violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque clearly expresses the desire of the occupation to turn the conflict into a religious war.

Qatar stressed the need for the international community to act immediately to prevent the occupation and assume moral responsibility for Jerusalem and its sanctity.

Israel’s actions are a flagrant violation of international law and an extension of efforts to alter the historical and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world.

The Gulf state reaffirmed its position on the justice of the struggle and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to an independent state with 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

Tens of thousands of nationalists took part in the Israel Flag Parade on Sunday (29/5). This is a provocation and has the potential to trigger tensions.

Israeli police say about 70,000 Israeli Jews took part in the parade in the streets. The Israel Flag Parade is an annual commemoration marking the 1967 occupation of east Jerusalem.

The CNN news website reported that some of the marchers shouted ‘death to Arabs’ as Palestinians pelted them with something from the roof. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)