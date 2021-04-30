Prophet’s Mosque Ready to Receive Worshipers in the Last 10 Days of Ramadan

Madinah, MINA – The Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia is ready to receive worshipers during the last 10 days of Ramadan, Arab News reported on Friday.

The last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan, which will start on Sunday are considered the most blessed times. Because it is believed that during this period the night of Lailatul Qadar will occur.

Muslims believe, the glory of Lailatul Qadar is described as a better night than 1000 months. This encourages the congregation to be active in worshiping in the last 10 days of the month of Ramadan.

Many Muslims take advantage of these nights by participating in the evening prayer at the mosque.

The Nabawi Mosque authorities will take strict precautions. In addition, steps are also being taken to ensure congregations can worship comfortably.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced that permits for night prayers can be ordered through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications.

In addition, other Ministries and Departments have also emphasized the compulsory Covid-19 vaccination for every employee as a condition for entering work. Employees must also report their latest health status through the Tawakkalna application. Only employees who have been vaccinated can come to work.

Saudi Arabia reported 11 deaths related to Covid-19 on Thursday. So that the death toll reached 6946 people.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health reported 1026 new cases. This means that as many as 416,307 people have contracted Covid-19 to date.

Meanwhile, there were 9,852 active cases, while 1,312 of them were in critical condition. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)