Special Prayers on Night Ramadan (Laylat al-Qadr)

By Ali Farkhan Tsani, Director of the Islamic Center Ma’had Tahfiz Daarut Tarbiyah Indonesia (DTI Foundation) Bekasi

Laylat al-Qadr is the Night of Glory. One night during the holy month of Ramadan is better than a thousand months or about 83 years. (Surah Al-Qadr)

Although most of ulema explain most likely based on the hadiths, Laylat al-Qadr will go down one night between the ten nights at the end of Ramadan. Especially, on odd nights. However, if you get used to it every night during the nights of Ramadan, it would be easier to coincide with Laylat al-Qadr.

Then, what specific prayer needs to be offered to the presence of God at Laylat al-Qadr? Prayers or recitations on Laylat al-Qadr can pray some prayers contained in the Quran and the hadith.

As for specifically the prayers that really need to be said are as mentioned in the hadith:

عن عائشة أنها قالت يا رسول الله أرأيت إن وافقت ليلة القدر ما أدعو قال تقولين اللهم إنك عفو تحب العفو فاعف عني

Meaning: From ‘Aisha, that she asked,” O Messenger of Allah, what do you think, if I get Laylat al-Qadr? What should I read? ” He replied, “Read (prayer),” Allahumma innaka ‘afuwwun tuhibbul’ afwa fa’fu ‘anni (O Allah. Surely You are Most Forgiving, like to forgive, then forgive me “. (HR Ibnu Majah and Ahmad from’ Aisyah Radhiyallahu ‘ Anha)

Therefore, let us multiply this prayer on the nights of Ramadan and other prayers of kindness.

Hopefully, we can achieve Laylat al-Qadr. Aamiin Yaa Robbal ‘Aalamiin. (AT/RE1)

