Laylat Al Qadar, Indonesian Volunteers in Gaza Perform Taraweeh Prayer

Gaza, MINA – On the eve of Laylat Al-Qadr, Muslims get increased worship and good deeds to get the privileges given by Allah SWT. It is also done by the volunteers of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

The volunteers welcomed Laylat al-Qadr on the last day of Ramadan by performing evening prayers in congregation and reciting Al-Qur’an.

Site Manager for the construction of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Ir. Edy Wahyudi said on Thursday, the activities during the Ramadan month of the volunteers are carried out at Gaza Palestine Guesthouse.

“Welcoming the Laylat al-Qodar night on the last day of Ramadan 1441 H, the volunteers busied themselves by performing evening prayers and reciting Al-Qur’an,” said Ir. Edy

“The 27th night of the volunteers for evening prayers in congregation from 12 at night until around 3 am and continued by reading 2 juz of the Quran,” he added.

At present, as many as 31 volunteers pass through the Gaza Strip to carry out construction at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, which was initiated by the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) in collaboration with the Al-Fatah Indonesian Islamic Boarding School. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)