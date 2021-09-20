Prof. Sudarnoto: Taliban Has No Influence on Radicalism in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chair of the MUI for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, emphasized that the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan will not affect radicalism in Indonesia.

“There is no evidence of a relationship between terrorism groups in Indonesia and Taliban,” said Sudarnoto in a special webinar held by OIC Youth Indonesia and MINA News with the theme “Islamophobia After the Collapse of Afghanistan Government” on Sunday night.

The figure who has twice met with the Taliban cleric said that the history of the emergence of radicalism, extremism, terrorism in Indonesia is due to the influence of ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

But according to Sudarnoto, the victory of the Taliban can be a source of inspiration and a strong reason for Islamophobia in any country to develop.

“They are spreading and mainstreaming the narrative that Islam is a dangerous religion,” he said.

In addition, the victory of the Taliban can also be a source of inspiration for extremist groups to destroy unjust and corrupt rulers or governments.

“The Taliban may be believed to be an Islamic movement that succeeded in overthrowing a secular government and replacing it with an Islamic government,” he added.

Therefore, according to Sudarnoto, the Taliban must convince the international community that Afghanistan is free from terrorism and safe. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)