Prevent Coronavirus, Saudi Stop Using Touch Screen at Grand Mosque

Macca, MINA – Saudi Arabia has stopped using interactive educational touch screens at the Grand Mosque in Macca, as part of efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Department of Moderation and Intellectual Security of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques introduced these preventive measures.

The Department Director, Ali bin Hamid Al-Nafie, said the move was aimed at preventing and limiting the spread of Covid-19 while creating a peaceful environment for visitors, Arab News reported.

He added that some digital content can still be seen remotely through the presidential portal and improved display.

Saudi Arabia has implemented additional sanitation measures in the Two Holy Mosques, restricting the entry of foreign pilgrims and implementing other preventive measures nationally.

Government agencies, such as the General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, have suspended the use of an automatic fingerprint identification system due to fear of the coronavirus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)