President Requests Coronavirus Rapid Test Immediately

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo requested that a rapid test be carried out with greater coverage, so that early detection might indicate early indications of exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was conveyed by the President during a limited meeting to discuss the COVID-19 Task Force Team Report conducted online virtual at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Thursday, thus quoted from the official website of the Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat.

“I request that the tools of rapid tests continue to be reproduced, also to increase the number of places to conduct tests and involve hospitals, both government, state-owned enterprises, regional governments, hospitals owned by the military and police, and private, and research and higher education institutions which received a recommendation from the Ministry of Health, “said the President.

The President also asked to prepare a health protocol that is clear, simple, and easy to understand.

According to Jokowi, the results of the rapid test are very important to determine whether a person only needs to quarantine independently or must be treated in hospital.

In addition, Jokowi also requested to prepare a contingency plan for hospital service readiness, either a predetermined referral or a state-owned hospital, TNI-POLRI, private hospital and emergency hospital if needed.

“And if needed, you can also use the Athlete House in Kemayoran. This capacity is quite large, if I’m not mistaken 15,000 and BUMN hotels that can also be used, “he said.

Then, the President also conveyed other contingency plans that must be prepared to reach the regions.

“Including the acceleration of hospital development on Galang Island in the Riau Islands,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)