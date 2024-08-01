President Jokowi Condemns Killing of Ismail Haniyeh as Act of Violence, Murder

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, on Thursday “strongly condemned” the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, calling it “an act of violence and murder.”

“This was an act of violence and murder that cannot be tolerated and occurred within Iran’s sovereign territory,” Jokowi said as quoted by the Jakarta Globe daily, Anadolu Agency reports.

On Wednesday morning, Hamas and Iran announced the killing of Haniyeh in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in Tehran, a day after he attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Although Israel has remained silent regarding Haniyeh’s death, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at Tel Aviv’s involvement in his killing.

The Indonesian president stressed that such actions on Iran’s sovereign territory were “unacceptable.”

“I’m sure everyone, including Indonesia, condemns such violence and killings,” said Jokowi. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)