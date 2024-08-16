President Jokowi: Indonesia’s Green Energy Potential Reaches 3,600 Gigawatts

Jakarta, MINA – President Jokowi Widodo (Jokowi) affirmed Indonesia’s commitment to carefully and gradually transitioning to green energy, ensuring the transition is fair, affordable, and accessible to the public.

“Indonesia also does not want to miss this momentum, as the country has a significant green energy potential of around 3,600 GW, including energy from water, wind, solar, geothermal, ocean waves, and bioenergy,” said the President.

In the technology and digitalization sector, the President expressed his appreciation for the launch of INA Digital, an integrated government digital services initiative. INA Digital is expected to accelerate and ease access to services for people across Indonesia.

Furthermore, the President noted that electrification coverage continues to expand, with a target of reaching 99 percent by 2024. Similarly, internet coverage is being improved to reach 79 percent by the same year.

“This will create a favorable ecosystem to drive the digitalization of MSMEs and the development of Indonesian startups, resulting in more high-quality young entrepreneurs in the country,” said the President.

The government is also giving special attention to supporting domestic products by prioritizing government spending and state-owned enterprises’ procurement for local products.

“We want what comes from the people to return to the people and provide maximum benefits for them,” the President concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)