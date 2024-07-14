President Jokowi Expresses Sympathy for Donald Trump

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed sympathy for former US President Donald Trump, who was shot by an unknown assailant during a campaign in Pennsylvania.

Jokowi admitted to being saddened by the news. He conveyed a message to Trump via social media.

“I am shocked and saddened by the shooting incident against former President Donald Trump today,” said Jokowi on his account X @jokowi on Sunday.

Jokowi strongly rejects all forms of violence. According to him, violence cannot be justified in democratic societies worldwide.

Jokowi concluded his sympathy with prayers for Trump. He hoped Trump would recover soon.

“My prayers for his recovery and for all those affected by this incident,” he said.

Earlier, Donald Trump was shot while campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump briefly stopped speaking after a series of shots.

He briefly collapsed before Secret Service agents approached him. He was helped to stand and taken to safety. Trump clenched his fist while holding his injured ear.

US security forces shot dead the perpetrator. The perpetrator was identified as Matthew Crooks.

“We are still working through the security apparatus of the Secret Service, what might happen,” said Kevin Rojek, FBI special agent in charge at the Pittsburgh office, USA. (T/RE1/P2)

