President Jokowi Visits Preparations for G20 Summit in Bali

Nusa Dua, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Friday visited a number of locations that will be used in the upcoming 2022 G20 Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali.

Jokowi emphasized that this momentum must be used to provide services and show the best from Indonesia as the host of the international event.

“We must also be able to take advantage of the implementation of the G20 Summit as a showcase of our country’s ability, Indonesia, to control the COVID-19 pandemic, both from a health and economic perspective,” he said.

He added in the G20 Presidency for the first time, Indonesia will also display the progress that has been achieved.

The President said that Bali, which is planned to be the venue for the G20 Summit, has a reputation and experience in organizing international events.

On that occasion, the Head of State also requested that all parties from the central government, regional governments, to the Balinese people can continue to work together in controlling COVID-19 ahead of the G20 meeting.

“I received a report this morning that 98 [percent] of Balinese people have received the first dose of vaccine and 79 percent have received the second dose. This is our capital in preparing the G20 in the future,” he said. (T/RE1)

