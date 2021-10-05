President Jokowi Leads 76th Anniversary of Indonesian National Armed Forces

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo led a ceremony to commemorate the 76th Anniversary of Indonesian National Armed Forces which was held in a simple and limited manner by implementing strict health protocol standards at the State Palace, Central Jakarta on Tuesday.

In his remarks, President expressed his gratitude to all soldiers who have always been at the forefront of Indonesia in dealing with threats and disturbances.

“On behalf of the people, nation and state, I wish you a happy 76th anniversary of the Indonesian National Armed Forces. The people, nation and state also express the highest appreciation to the Armed Forces which has always been the main line of guarding the nation’s sovereignty,” he said as quoted from the press release of Indonesian National Armed Forces Information Center.

Jokowi explained that currently the Indonesian nation is still in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. If likened to a war, the COVID-19 pandemic is a protracted war.

“A war that drains energy, mind, mental and fighting spirit. A war that requires vigilance, speed, synergy and the use of science and technology,” he said.

According to him, the success in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be separated from the big role of the Indonesian National Armed Forces.

“Indonesian soldiers who always show professionalism in every assignment of individual abilities, the ability of units to utilize science and technology, including defense equipment that has been used and applied in carrying out every task given,” he said.

The President asked that Armed Forcea defense transformation must be continued, to face a wider spectrum of threats.

Continuous transformation of the Armed Forces’ defense must be carried out to lay the foundation for the formation of modern defense capabilities that are relevant to the latest developments in military technology.

“For that, the Armed Forces must be able to transform into an Indonesian defense force capable of playing a role in the regional and global strategic environment,” he said.

The President emphasized that the modernization of the Armed Forces’ defense must be accompanied by a breakthrough in economic management and defense investment.

“I reiterate, we must shift from a defense spending policy to a defense investment policy, which thinks long term, which is systematically designed and implemented consistently and sustainably,” he stressed.

The commemoration of the Indonesian National Armed Forces’ 76th Anniversary in 2021, which was carried out in a limited manner, only involved 28 ceremonial troop personnel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)