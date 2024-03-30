Ammunition Warehouse Burned Belonging to Indonesian Military Command in Bekasi

Jakarta, MINA – Head of the Indonesian National Army Information Service (Kadispenad) Brigadier General Kristomei Sianturi confirmed that a fire had occurred at the ammunition warehouse belonging to the Military Command located in Ciangsana Village, Bekasi Regency.

Kristomei said Army officers and firefighters were on standby in front of the gate. However, no personnel could enter yet because there were still many explosions.

“But the explosion was too big beyond the capacity of the fire brigade, we did not dare to go near there, because of the possibility of the ammunition exploding inside (the warehouse). We are waiting for the situation to become conducive and investigating the causes and losses from this fire,” said Kristomei, quoted by MINA in his interview with CNN. Indonesia TV on Saturday night.

He explained that the authorities are currently focusing on evacuating local residents. All residents of Ciangsana were evacuated to a safer place.

Kristomei also appealed to the public, if people find objects from the ammunition warehouse to report them to local authorities.

“Don’t get close or move away so that our team will secure the object to a safer place,” he added.

He said that until now there had been no report regarding the cause of the explosion and also the possibility of victims resulting from this incident. (L/RE1/P2)

