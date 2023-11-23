President Jokowi Inaugurate Agus Subiyanto as Commander of Indonesian Army

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated and took the oath of office for General Agus Subiyanto as Commander of the Indonesian National Army (TNI), at the State Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday.

Agus Subiyanto was appointed Commander of the TNI based on the Presidential Decree (Keppres) of the Republic of Indonesia Number 102/TNI/Year 2023 concerning the Dismissal and Appointment of the Commander of the Indonesian National Army. The presidential decree was stipulated in Jakarta on November 22 2023.

“I swear that I will be loyal to the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia which is based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and will carry out all statutory regulations as straight as possible for the sake of my service to the nation and state,” the President dictated. part of the oath of office.

“In carrying out my duties, I will uphold office ethics, work to the best of my ability, and be full of responsibility. “That I will uphold the soldier’s oath,” he continued.

The event then continued with the signing of the minutes of the appointment of the TNI Commander in Chief. Acting as witnesses were the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md and the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto.

Agus Subiyanto was appointed Commander of the TNI to replace Admiral Yudo Margono who will retire. Before being appointed as TNI Commander, he served as Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (KSAD).

Agus said that he would continue the program from the previous TNI Commander. Apart from that, in carrying out his duties the TNI Commander will be guided by PRIMA’s vision and mission, namely professional, responsive, integrative, modern and adaptive.

“My vision and mission is a TNI that is PRIMA, PRIMA, namely professional, responsive, integrative, modern and adaptive. What needs to be underlined is that professionals must of course be well trained, well trained, then well equipped, well equipped, and of course well paid allowances must be “I will raise it, then bottom up I will submit it to the Ministry of Defense,” said Agus in front of the media crew. (T/RE1/P2)

