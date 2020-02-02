Indonesia Send 44 Soldiers Assist in Handling Forest Fire to Australia

TNI Commander in Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto presided over the ceremony for the deployment of troops incorporated in the Garuda Indonesia Task Force for the Operation of the Forestry and Fire Management Assistance in Australia at Halim Air Force Base, Jakarta on Saturday, February 1. (Photo: Puspen TNI)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government send 44 Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) soldiers to help deal with forest and land fires (Karhutla) to Australia.

TNI Commander in Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto presided over the ceremony for the deployment of troops incorporated in the Garuda Indonesia Task Force for the Operation of the Forestry and Fire Management Assistance in Australia at Halim Air Force Base, Jakarta on Saturday, February 1.

The TNI Commander conveyed that, based on the Government’s decision, the TNI was ordered to send soldiers to assist in handling the forest and land fires that had occurred some time ago in the Eden District of Australia, as quoted from a press statement by the TNI Information Center on Sunday.

In general, the task of Task Force for handling forest fires in Australia is to assist the Rural Fire Service in the second layer to open and clean access to residential areas and other pathways.

The soldiers who are departed ambassadors of the nation and humanitarian ambassadors assigned to help Australia as a friendly country of Indonesia. The task is a noble task and full of human values.

For the reason, carry out the duties and beliefs professionally because the soldiers do not only carry the name of the TNI but also the nation and state; always pay attention to the safety factor, carry out close coordination with the Australian Government’s Task Force on Forest and Land Fire Handling, carry out good cooperation with various agencies involved in the field.

The TNI Commander said as a neighboring country Australia repeatedly sent aid to Indonesia during natural disasters. The Lombok Treaty signed by Indonesia and Australia in 2006 included mentioning cooperation and mutual assistance if needed during a natural disaster or emergency situation.

Garuda Indonesia Task Force Operations Handling Australia Karhutla Handling, led by Major Czi Wanda Indra Dhanu Abidin from Menzikon Ditziad, with a troop composition of 26 personnel (Army Construction Engineers), 6 personnel (Marine Construction Engineers), 4 personnel (Faskon TNI AU), 1 medical personnel and 6 other supporting personnel.

The task force will be on duty for one month, if Australia still needs it, the assignment period will be extended. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)