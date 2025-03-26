SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Australian Parliament Member Breaks Down While Speaking on Gaza’s Suffering

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Canberra, MINA – Australian parliament member Kat McNamara was visibly emotional as she delivered a speech about the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. She revealed how she couldn’t sleep after seeing heartbreaking images of Palestinian children killed or injured in Israeli airstrikes, which resumed after the ceasefire ended.

“While my baby sleeps peacefully next to me, I see images of Palestinian babies crushed, their legs sticking out from the rubble,” McNamara said, her voice trembling.

According to a report by Middle East Eye on Wednesday, March 26, McNamara shared that on Tuesday night, Israel violated the ceasefire and began bombing refugee camps in civilian areas, killing hundreds of Palestinians, including children. One of the victims was a baby wearing a pink floral jumpsuit.

“I imagine her mother picked that outfit with hope when she was still pregnant, dreaming of her child’s future,” McNamara added.

Also Read: Israel Refuses Rescue Operation for Trapped Palestinian Paramedics in Rafah

McNamara also spoke about the medical situation in Gaza, where doctors are treating children wounded by Israeli snipers. She emphasized that no sniper accidentally shoots a child twice, and shared the story of a grandmother running with a white flag while holding her grandchild, only to be shot dead by an Israeli sniper. The child was left confused, standing next to her grandmother’s body, unsure of where to run.

In her speech, McNamara also highlighted the dire conditions in hospitals, where medicines and medical facilities are severely lacking. She quoted Australian doctor, Dr. Muhammad Mustafa, who had recently arrived in Gaza and described the heartbreaking situation in local hospitals.

“We work non-stop through the night. The bombings don’t stop. We’ve run out of all painkillers. We can’t provide anesthesia for patients who need intubation, so they wake up choking. We have no anesthesia. Seven little girls had to undergo amputations without anesthesia. The bombing continues, the room is still shaking,” she recounted Dr. Mustafa’s story as a volunteer in Gaza.

Ending her speech, McNamara expressed her solidarity with the Palestinian people. “I hear you and I see you. Every day, my heart breaks for you. There are no words to describe this suffering. Every day, my heart is with the parents in Palestine,” she concluded. []

Also Read: Israel Provides Rehabilitation for 16,000 Soldiers Since October 2023

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Australia Australian Parliament Gaza Human Rights Israel Kat McNamara medical crisis Middle East Palestine

