New Zealand MP Proposes Social Media Ban for Under-16s

Wellington, MINA – A New Zealand lawmaker from the ruling National Party has introduced a bill in parliament to ban social media use for individuals under the age of 16.

The move, reported by Radio New Zealand on Tuesday, has received public support from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The proposed legislation, introduced by National MP Catherine Wedd, would require social media companies to verify users’ ages and block access to their platforms for those under 16.

Wedd emphasized the urgency of addressing the risks that social media presents to young people, stating, “That’s why today National has introduced a members bill to ban social media for kids under 16 years old,” in a post on X, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The proposal mirrors a similar law passed in Australia last year, which was the first of its kind globally. Although many platforms officially set a minimum age of 13, critics argue that enforcement is weak and children easily find ways around these limits.

The move is part of a growing push to address concerns about the impact of social media on youth. Numerous studies have connected excessive use to mental health problems such as anxiety, low self-esteem, and depression.

While platforms have denied allegations of manipulating users through addictive algorithms, public and governmental scrutiny continues to increase. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

