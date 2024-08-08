Indonesian Army and Police Pursue Killers of New Zealand Pilot in Papua

Penajam, MINA – The Indonesian government has vowed to take a firm stance against the Papua Merdeka separatist group responsible for the attack and murder of New Zealand helicopter pilot Glen Malcolm Conning.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto stated that there is no justification for the heinous acts frequently committed by the armed separatist group against citizens and aid workers serving the community in Papua.

Hadi mentioned that the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and the police will pursue and arrest those responsible for the murder of the PT Intan Angkasa Air Service pilot to hold them legally accountable.

“Regarding the New Zealand pilot (Glen Malcolm) who was shot, we are resolute—we will take firm and measured action. Because this disruption is significant, the authorities will carry out a pursuit,” Hadi told Republika in the Nusantara Capital, Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, on Wednesday.

Hadi stressed that the attack and murder by the armed group claiming to represent Papua Merdeka is not an isolated incident. According to Hadi, these separatist actions went beyond disrupting Indonesia’s sovereignty.

He noted that these armed groups in Papua have also damaged humanitarian efforts by targeting everyone, including civilians and aid workers.

“The victims include humanitarian workers and health professionals sent to remote areas to provide medical services to the Papuan people. “It’s unacceptable that they are harassed like this,” said Hadi.

“This behavior is unjustifiable,” he added.

Therefore, the retired four-star general from the Air Force assured that the Indonesian government will not stand idle. Military operations to pursue, capture, and prosecute those responsible will be investigated. “The forces currently in Papua are capable of pursuing them,” Hadi said.

Glen Malcolm Conning was a helicopter pilot for PT Intan Angkasa Air Service who was killed by the Papua Merdeka separatists while transporting six civilian passengers to Alama District on Monday (August 5, 2024). Among the six passengers were two medical personnel, including two babies.

All six passengers were safe. Glen Malcolm was shot, then hacked, and his body, along with the helicopter, was set on fire.

Additionally, since February 2023, Susi Air pilot Captain Philip Mark Marthens from New Zealand has been held captive by the Papua Merdeka separatists in Nduga, Papua’s mountains. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)