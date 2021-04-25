Indonesian Army Says Nanggala 402 Submarine Drowned, A Number of Pieces Found

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian National Army (TNI) Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto confirmed that Nanggala-402 Submarune drowned, based on the discovery of an oil spill and debris believed to be a component of the submarine.

“The Indonesian Navy has found oil spills and debris which are authentic evidence of the sinking phase of the KRI Nanggala,” Hadi said via a virtual press conference on Saturday.

The debris found included bottles filled with lubricant for the periscope, torpedo tubes, and cooling pipe wrapping.

Chief of Naval Staff (KSAL) Laksamana Yudo Margono said the search for KRI Nanggala is still ongoing, but the TNI has not been able to confirm the condition of the crews.

“We cannot predict what their condition will be because there is no evidence of any fragments of them,” said Yudo.

However, he said the oxygen stock (live support) available at KRI had reached its deadline for 72 hours on Saturday morning.

Yudo continued KRI Nanggala, which carried 53 crew members, was at a depth of 850 meters.

KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact in Bali waters in the early hours of Wednesday during a torpedo firing exercise.

The submarine was built at Howaldtswerke Deutsche Werft (HDW) Germany in 1977 and joined the Indonesian Navy in 1981. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)