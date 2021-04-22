Nanggala-402 Submarine Experienced ‘Blackout’ While Diving

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Navy stated that based on the results of an interim analysis, Indonesian Nanggala-402 Submarinw which lost contact experienced a ‘blackout’ or power outages while diving.

Through an official statement, the Indonesian Navy said that the ‘blackout’ caused the ship to get out of control and unable to carry out emergency procedures to come to the surface of the water so that it fell at a depth of 600-700 meters.

“There should be an emergency button to blow so that the ship can surface,” in an official statement from the Indonesian Navy on Wednesday night, as quored from Republika.

When searching by helicopter, the Indonesian Navy found an oil spill in the vicinity of the Nanggala-402 doing a dive.

According to a provisional analysis, there was damage to the fuel tank or a crack due to sea water pressure.

Previously, Nanggala-402 lost contact while carrying out torpedo firing exercises in Bali waters.

On Wednesday at 03.00 a.m the KRI Nanggala-402 carrying 53 people asked for permission to dive to carry out the shooting.

After permission was granted, the submarine lost contact and could not be contacted again.

A number of warships using active sonar conducted searches around the dive position, Nanggala-402 has not been found.

It was rumored on Wednesday evening that the submarine had been located, but a number of officials contacted by Anadolu Agency did not confirm.

Nanggala-402 Submarinw was made in 1977 at HDW (Howaldtswerke Deutsche Werft) Germany and joined the ranks of the Indonesian Navy in 1981.

According to the Indonesian Navy, the material and personnel conditions are ready to operate.

Nanggala-402 is commanded by Marine Lieutenant Colonel (P) Heri Ocatvian who has been on duty for one year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)