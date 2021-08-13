Indonesian Marines to Conduct Joint Training in the US

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Navy Amphibious Reconnaissance Soldiers will conduct joint exercises with the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Reconnaissance Unit in the United States on September 1-14.

The Chief of Naval Staff (KASAL) Admiral TNI Yudo Margono said the joint exercise, called Reconnaissance Exercise 21, could increase trust in mutual understanding between the marines of the two countries.

He emphasized that the exercise was carried out with the aim of improving the interoperability and capability of the marines through technical and tactical exercises.

“I believe you will be able to balance and carry out the exercise, because this exercise is often carried out and for those who haven’t this is a good opportunity to absorb knowledge,” said Yudo while reviewing the Marine Soldiers’ skill performance exercise at the Jusman Puger Shooting Range for the Marines, Hartono Bhumi, Cilandak Marines, South Jakarta on Thursday.

Yudo also asked the marines to maintain the good name of the country while conducting joint exercises in the US.

In the Navy’s official statement, Reconnaissance Exercise 21 is an exercise held annually between the Indonesian Navy, in this case the Indonesian Navy Marine Corps and the USMC Reconnaissance Unit.

The exercise is an implementation of the Indonesia-US agreement to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.

In addition to the Navy, the Indonesian Army is also conducting joint exercises from August 1-14 this year involving around 1,000 soldiers from both countries in Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)