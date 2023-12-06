US Expands Collaboration on Fulbright Education Program with Indonesian Ministry of Religion

The signing of a statement of joint interest in expanding the Fulbright program was carried out by the United States Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Public Diplomacy and Public Relations Elizabeth M. Allen and the Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion Nizar Ali, at the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta, Tuesday (5/12/2023). (Photo: Embassy US)

Jakarta, MINA – The United States (US) government is expanding cooperation on the Fulbright education program in Indonesia by collaborating with the Indonesian Ministry of Religion as an effort to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The signing of the statement of joint interest was carried out by US Deputy Minister of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Relations Elizabeth M. Allen and Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Religion Nizar Ali, at the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta on Tuesday.

“This statement of interest deepens the two countries’ shared commitment to people-to-people exchanges, developing shared knowledge heritage and cultural enrichment,” Allen said.

He said that a key aspect of this collaboration was the placement of Fulbright AS English Teaching Assistant (ETA) students as accompanying teachers in schools under the Ministry of Religion; including Islamic schools (madrasas), Islamic boarding schools, or other religious schools.

This expression of interest will provide new opportunities through the Fulbright Program for United States Citizens to teach in religious schools or institutions of higher education under the Ministry of Religion for the first time since 2019.

This statement also lays the groundwork for Indonesians from these schools or institutions to participate in Fulbright exchange programs in the United States to earn degrees, conduct research, or for other academic purposes.

This signing reaffirms the spirit of cooperation that was manifested in the historic momentum of upgrading US-Indonesia relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at the meeting between President Biden and President Jokowi on November 13.

“This further underscores the importance of people-to-people ties and educational exchange in bilateral relations,” concluded Allen.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Religion, Nizar Ali, said that the Fulbright program could improve the quality of education under the auspices of the Ministry of Religion.

“Moreover, the Ministry of Religion oversees educational institutions such as Islamic boarding schools, madrasas and universities,” he said.

US Fulbright Scholars, who are senior academics from American universities, can now teach at Islamic universities, Catholic seminaries, or other institutions of higher education under the Ministry of Religion, and US Fulbright Specialists, who are senior academics or professionals, can be invited to Indonesian institutions, universities, or higher education institutions under the Ministry as external experts for short-term projects.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. Government’s flagship international academic exchange program founded and continuously operating since 1947, with active programs in more than 160 countries.

The Fulbright program between the United States and Indonesia has been continuously operating since 1952. The United States has recognized the American Indonesian Exchange Foundation (AMINEF) as a Fulbright commission in Indonesia since its formation in 1992. This capacity building program is aimed at improving the quality of education and promoting cultural exchange and sharing insights about US society and culture in the communities where they teach.

The Fulbright Program has been present in Indonesia for more than 70 years, providing scholarships to more than 2,800 Indonesians and 1,200 American students, scholars, artists, professionals and teachers to study, become lecturers, teach and conduct research both in the United States and abroad. (T/RE1/P2)

