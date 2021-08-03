US Gives Additional Assistance for Indonesia Handling Covid-19

Washington DC, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi met with the US National Security Advisor (NSA), Jake Sullivan at the White House, Washington DC on Monday. The two discussed various bilateral issues to strengthen the Indonesia-US strategic partnership.

“My presence in Washington DC is a clear proof of Indonesia’s commitment to improving the RI-US bilateral relationship,” explained Retno.

According to a written statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Retno and NSA Sullivan discussed cooperation to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, NSA Sullivan conveyed a commitment to additional US assistance to Indonesia amounting to USD$ 30 million in the form of supplies of oxygen equipment, medical devices and medicines. With this additional support, the total US cooperation support since the beginning of the pandemic is US$ 65 million.

In addition to this assistance, the US has also provided support for dose-sharing cooperation for Moderna vaccines through the Covax Facility, totaling 8,000,160 doses. As 3.5 million Moderna vaccines arrived in Jakarta on Sunday.

In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister and NSA Sullivan also discussed various regional and global issues of common concern and interest to the two countries, namely developments in Myanmar, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the peace process in Afghanistan and the environment.

Regarding developments in Myanmar, NSA Sullivan conveyed US support for the role of ASEAN, including in efforts to restore democracy and humanitarian assistance for the people of Myanmar in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)