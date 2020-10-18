Minister Prabowo Visits at the US for Five Days

Washington, MINA – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto visits at the United States (US) for five days, including meeting with the US Defense Minister Mark Esper’s invitation.

Spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, Dahnil Aznar Simanjuntak, said Prabowo would be in the US from 15 to 19 October.

“Mr. Prabowo has been in the United States from 15 to 19 October,” Dahnil said in a written statement on Saturday.

He explained that Prabowo would discuss several collaborations between the two countries in the defense sector that had been in place for a long time.

While in the US, Prabowo will not only meet Defense Minister Mark Esper, but will also meet with a number of officials in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Met with many parties, especially related to defense in the US,” he said.

Dahnil also responded to the many criticisms of the Minister of Defense’s working visit to the US. According to him, criticism is something Prabowo has always accepted. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)