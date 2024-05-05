Select Language

May 7, All Muhammadiyah Campuses Hold Solidarity Action with Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – A total of 172 universities under the Muhammadiyah and Aisyiyah Higher Education Chancellors Forum (FR PTMA) will hold actions to condemn Israel and defend Palestine simultaneously throughout Indonesia, on Tuesday, starting at 10.00 WIB.

General Chair of FR PTMA, Prof. Dr. Gunawan Budyanto said that the action would be carried out in each community environment or other strategic places in each city.

“10.00 for the community in the Western Indonesian Time (WIB) region, 11.00 for the WITA region and 12.00 for those in the eastern region or WIT,” said Gunawan in his statement received by MINA on Sunday.

Gunawan said that the action, which would be attended by all students and the academic community, was being held as a form of solidarity and support from the Indonesian people for the Palestinian people who continue to be colonized by Zionist Israel.

“This call to action is also open to the public. “Because we invite ladies and gentlemen everywhere to join in this action to defend Palestine,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

