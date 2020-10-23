Mike Pompeo to Visit Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – United States (US) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Indonesia next week.

“Apart from meeting with me, Foreign Minister Pompeo will also attend the Anshor Youth Movement forum regarding religious and civilization dialogue,” said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in an online media press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The Ansor Youth Movement is a youth social organization in Indonesia, which is affiliated with Nahdlatul Ulama. This organization was founded on April 24, 1934.

Retno emphasized that the US is one of the important partner countries for Indonesia. Therefore, Indonesia wants to continue to build a strong, mutually beneficial and respectful partnership with this superpower.

According to him, this strong commitment to the bilateral partnership can be seen from the intensive visits by Indonesian and American officials, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She gave an example of the recent visit of the Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States, David Norquist, which included meeting with her, among others. It is also last week’s visit by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to the US

Retno is sure that talks with Pompeo will go well and can strengthen bilateral relations with the US.

Through a press release uploaded on its official website, the US Embassy in Jakarta has announced plans for Pompeo’s travel to Jakarta.

Pompeo’s visit to Indonesia is part of his visit to four Asian countries. In addition to Indonesia, Pompeo will also visit India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives during his visit between October 25-30.

Pompeo will begin his trip to India, then continue to Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and finally to Indonesia. (T/RE1)

