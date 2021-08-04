Indonesian and US Secretary of State Discuss Strategic Partnership in Washington

Washington DC, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a meeting with US Foreign Minister Anthoni Blinken in Washington DC on Tuesday, to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The strong strategic partnership between Indonesia and the US will be an asset for the US in increasing its engagement with Southeast Asia and Asia,” said Retno in a press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

“The US is also one of the important partners in implementing the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” she added.

Retno Marsudi is the first ASEAN foreign minister to be received by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC.

Meanwhile, Blinken said, the first meeting in the “Strategic Dialogue” was a new history in the US-Indonesia bilateral relationship. The two countries have built a solid strategic partnership since 2015.

Blinken via Twitter also emphasized the urgency of the “US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership in achieving goals in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. We look forward to expanding this collaboration!” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)