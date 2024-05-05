Select Language

Latest
-361 min. agoMay 7, All Muhammadiyah Campuses Hold Solidarity Action with Palestine
-355 min. agoIndonesian Hospital in North Gaza Resumed to Operation
3 hours agoPalestinian Government Report 347 Israeli Settler Attacks in West Bank during April
4 hours agoIsraeli Police Restrict Christians in Holy Fire in Jerusalem 
4 hours agoDispite Freedom Flotilla Postponed, the Struggle Must Not Relent: Imaam Yakhsyallah 
Slideshow

Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza Resumed to Operation

Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza, Palestine. (Photo: MER-C)

Gaza, MINA – The Indonesian Hospital (RS) located in the northern Gaza Strip has resumed operations after previously being forced to stop due to Israeli attacks.

In the confirmation submitted to MINA on Sunday, the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) confirmed this but there was no further information.

Israel attacked the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza in November 2023, resulting in three MER-C volunteers from Indonesia including around 600 injured people and their companions, 200 medical personnel and around 2,000 people seeking protection to flee to South Gaza.

Before the Indonesian Hospital, Israel launched various attacks on other health facilities in Gaza, including Al Shifa Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the region.

Also Read:  Makkah Sees Safe Arrival of Pilgrims as Hajj Begins

The order to evacuate the Indonesian hospital and the threat of further attacks took place when Israel announced a four-day ceasefire agreement with Hamas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news