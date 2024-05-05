Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza Resumed to Operation

Gaza, MINA – The Indonesian Hospital (RS) located in the northern Gaza Strip has resumed operations after previously being forced to stop due to Israeli attacks.

In the confirmation submitted to MINA on Sunday, the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) confirmed this but there was no further information.

Israel attacked the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza in November 2023, resulting in three MER-C volunteers from Indonesia including around 600 injured people and their companions, 200 medical personnel and around 2,000 people seeking protection to flee to South Gaza.

Before the Indonesian Hospital, Israel launched various attacks on other health facilities in Gaza, including Al Shifa Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the region.

The order to evacuate the Indonesian hospital and the threat of further attacks took place when Israel announced a four-day ceasefire agreement with Hamas. (T/RE1/P2)

