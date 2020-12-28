Israeli Forces Attack A Hospital in West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Israel targeted a hospital complex in Ramallah, West Bank on Sunday. Palestinian news agencies reported. In the attack, a pregnant woman and paramedics were injured.

Previously, dr. Ahmad Al Najar, partner of Indonesia’s humanitarian organization Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT), said that the Israeli rocket attack on Saturday morning targeted Al Dorah Hospital, a children’s hospital, in Gaza, causing severe damage to the hospital and injuring eight children who were treating.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila condemned the attack which made several hospital facilities and tear gas attacks very risky for patients who were undergoing treatment, especially Covid-19 sufferers and children.

According to him, the attack was a serious violation and violated international humanitarian law. Israel should be sanctioned.

The Israeli army destroyed the compound, fired tear gas, and fired on random paramedics and patients. As a result, a pregnant woman was injured by being shot by a rubber bullet in her shoulder and a paramedic was shot in the arm. (T/RE1)

