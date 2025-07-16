Swiss Climber Injured in Mount Rinjani Fall, Marks Third Foreign Accident in 2025

Lombok, MINA – Swiss hiker Benedikt Marcel (46) sustained serious injuries after falling on a steep trail near Segara Anak Lake on Mount Rinjani, Nusa Tenggara Barat (NTB) on Wednesday. The incident follows a similar accident involving a Brazilian hiker earlier this year.

The fall occurred around 12:30 WITA on the trail to Segara Anak Lake, approximately 25 minutes from the footbridge, according to officials from Mount Rinjani National Park (TNGR).

“Thankfully, the victim survived, but he sustained leg injuries, facial bruises, and is suspected to have a head injury,” said TNGR Chief Yarman.

Due to the steep and challenging terrain, Marcel requested an emergency helicopter evacuation. A rescue team consisting of nine porters, one medical officer, and two members of the Rinjani Squad is currently evacuating him by stretcher. The operation is being led by Gede Mastika.

Authorities are still evaluating the feasibility of an airlift, while ensuring the safety of both the victim and the rescue team remains a top priority.

Marcel had legally registered his climb via the Sembalun route. He is the third international hiker to suffer a serious accident on Mount Rinjani in 2025.

TNGR has reiterated its call for hikers to monitor trail conditions closely, follow official protocols, and exercise extreme caution, especially in hazardous areas such as the steep slopes near Segara Anak Lake. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

