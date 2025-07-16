SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Swiss Climber Injured in Mount Rinjani Fall, Marks Third Foreign Accident in 2025

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

16 Views ㅤ

Lombok, MINA – Swiss hiker Benedikt Marcel (46) sustained serious injuries after falling on a steep trail near Segara Anak Lake on Mount Rinjani, Nusa Tenggara Barat (NTB) on Wednesday. The incident follows a similar accident involving a Brazilian hiker earlier this year.

The fall occurred around 12:30 WITA on the trail to Segara Anak Lake, approximately 25 minutes from the footbridge, according to officials from Mount Rinjani National Park (TNGR).

“Thankfully, the victim survived, but he sustained leg injuries, facial bruises, and is suspected to have a head injury,” said TNGR Chief Yarman.

Due to the steep and challenging terrain, Marcel requested an emergency helicopter evacuation. A rescue team consisting of nine porters, one medical officer, and two members of the Rinjani Squad is currently evacuating him by stretcher. The operation is being led by Gede Mastika.

Also Read: Economist: Indonesia at a Disadvantage in US Tariffs Deal

Authorities are still evaluating the feasibility of an airlift, while ensuring the safety of both the victim and the rescue team remains a top priority.

Marcel had legally registered his climb via the Sembalun route. He is the third international hiker to suffer a serious accident on Mount Rinjani in 2025.

TNGR has reiterated its call for hikers to monitor trail conditions closely, follow official protocols, and exercise extreme caution, especially in hazardous areas such as the steep slopes near Segara Anak Lake. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs Seeks to Learn from Turkey and Jordan’s Waqf Management Models

 

Tagforeign climber injury Indonesia Indonesia mountain rescue Lombok tourism news Mount Rinjani accident Rinjani helicopter evacuation Rinjani trail hazard Rinjani trekking 2025 Segara Anak trail fall Swiss hiker Rinjani TNGR hiking safety

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Swiss Climber Injured in Mount Rinjani Fall, Marks Third Foreign Accident in 2025

  • 4 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

US Postpones 32% Import Tariff on Indonesia

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 11:49 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 17:21 WIB
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Largest West Bank Displacement Since Start of Israeli Occupation

  • 17 hours ago
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Dr. Abu Safiya Loses One-Third of His Weight in Israeli Detention: Report

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

15 More Palestinians Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 22:47 WIB
Palestine

Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:07 WIB
Tausiyah

Ustaz Abdul Somad in Pekanbaru: It’s Time to Embrace Hijrah

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:18 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us