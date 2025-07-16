SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Reactivates Hannibal Directive in Gaza to Prevent Soldier Captures

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli military has reportedly reactivated the controversial Hannibal Directive in northern Gaza after Palestinian resistance fighters attempted to capture an Israeli soldier during clashes in Jabalia.

According to Al Jazeera on Wednesday, Israeli media reported that the directive was invoked in response to the attempted capture during intense fighting in the area.

Military analyst Brigadier General Hassan Jouni explained that the Hannibal Directive allows Israeli forces to launch heavy attacks in areas where a soldier is at risk of being captured, even if it results in the soldier’s death.

“This marks the second such attempt in recent weeks,” Jouni said. “A similar incident occurred in Khan Younis last week, which ended with the soldier being killed.”

Also Read: Israel Cuts Power and Water to UNRWA Offices in Jerusalem

Jouni noted that these attempts signal a shift in Palestinian resistance tactics, aimed at destabilizing Israeli forces and inflicting greater losses across various parts of Gaza.

Heavy ground fighting continues in multiple areas, including the Shujaiya, Jabalia, and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods in northern Gaza, as well as Abasan al-Kabira and Abasan al-Saghira in the south.

Palestinian resistance groups are also targeting Israeli engineering units tasked with clearing mines and opening ground access for advancing troops. These attacks have reportedly disrupted Israeli operations, forcing the military into defensive positions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

 

TagGaza ground offensive Gaza war 2025 Hannibal Directive Israel Hannibal protocol reactivation IDF controversial orders Israeli defense operations Israeli military Gaza Israeli soldier capture Gaza Jabalia clashes Palestinian resistance tactics

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Reactivates Hannibal Directive in Gaza to Prevent Soldier Captures

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Sustain Losses in Fierce Clashes in Khan Younis and Shujaiya

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:03 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Golani Brigade Soldiers Killed, 11 Injured in Gaza Clashes

  • Tuesday, 17 June 2025 - 20:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Chief Warns Gaza Ground Offensive Could Endanger Hostages

  • Monday, 5 May 2025 - 13:51 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

US Postpones 32% Import Tariff on Indonesia

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 11:49 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 17:21 WIB
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Largest West Bank Displacement Since Start of Israeli Occupation

  • 17 hours ago
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Dr. Abu Safiya Loses One-Third of His Weight in Israeli Detention: Report

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

15 More Palestinians Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 22:47 WIB
Palestine

Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:07 WIB
Tausiyah

Ustaz Abdul Somad in Pekanbaru: It’s Time to Embrace Hijrah

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:18 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us