Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Two Israeli Golani Brigade Soldiers Killed, 11 Injured in Gaza Clashes

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

(photo: Quds press)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military confirmed on Monday that two soldiers from the elite Golani Brigade were killed and 11 others wounded during ongoing clashes in the southern Gaza Strip.

One of the fatalities was a deputy company commander from the Engineering Battalion, identified as a captain from the settlement of Maarot. A reserve officer was also killed during separate fighting later that evening.

In a statement, Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said its fighters, in coordination with the Al-Quds Brigades of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, targeted an Israeli unit that had taken cover inside a residential building. The group said it launched anti-personnel missiles at the location, causing multiple casualties.

Resistance forces also claimed responsibility for killing another Israeli soldier in the Sanati area, east of Khan Younis, using a Qassamite Ghoul sniper rifle.

Also Read: Israel to Expand Settlement in East Jerusalem Amid Ongoing Tensions with Iran

Fierce fighting continues across various areas of Gaza as Israeli ground troops press deeper into the Strip and Palestinian fighters intensify their counterattacks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 38 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Gunfire While Waiting for Aid in Gaza

