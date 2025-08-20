Israeli Fresh Airstrikes Kill in Gaza Kill Several Civilians, Including Children

Gaza, MINA – Several civilians, including women and children, were killed and others injured on Wednesday morning as Israeli warplanes launched multiple airstrikes across different areas of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that five members of the Daour family, the mother, father, and three children aged four, seven, and nine were killed when Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced persons in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Two additional civilians were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes targeted the home of the Al-Masri family near Al-Samer junction, close to the Chamber of Commerce in Gaza City. Rescue teams later recovered five more people from under the rubble.

In Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, three civilians, a mother and her two children aged three months and ten years old were killed after an Israeli airstrike hit their residential home.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 33 Civilians, Including Children, Across Gaza Strip

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, one civilian was killed and others injured when Israeli forces bombed a house in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, the occupying power, has been waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, carrying out mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, in defiance of international appeals and binding orders from the International Court of Justice.

The ongoing aggression has resulted in the killing of 62,064 civilians and the injury of 156,573 others, the majority of them women and children. Over 11,000 people remain missing, while hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced. Starvation has so far claimed the lives of 266 people, including 112 children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel’s Defense Minister Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City