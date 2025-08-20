SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Fresh Airstrikes Kill in Gaza Kill Several Civilians, Including Children

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

3 Views

A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Several civilians, including women and children, were killed and others injured on Wednesday morning as Israeli warplanes launched multiple airstrikes across different areas of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that five members of the Daour family, the mother, father, and three children aged four, seven, and nine were killed when Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced persons in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Two additional civilians were killed and several others injured when Israeli warplanes targeted the home of the Al-Masri family near Al-Samer junction, close to the Chamber of Commerce in Gaza City. Rescue teams later recovered five more people from under the rubble.

In Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, three civilians, a mother and her two children aged three months and ten years old were killed after an Israeli airstrike hit their residential home.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 33 Civilians, Including Children, Across Gaza Strip

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, one civilian was killed and others injured when Israeli forces bombed a house in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, the occupying power, has been waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, carrying out mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, in defiance of international appeals and binding orders from the International Court of Justice.

The ongoing aggression has resulted in the killing of 62,064 civilians and the injury of 156,573 others, the majority of them women and children. Over 11,000 people remain missing, while hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced. Starvation has so far claimed the lives of 266 people, including 112 children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel’s Defense Minister Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

TagAl-Masri family Al-Nuseirat Al-Shati refugee camp children victims civilians killed Daour family forced displacement Gaza Gaza war casualties International Court of Justice Israel occupation Israeli airstrikes Khan Yunis Starvation

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 33 Civilians, Including Children, Across Gaza Strip

  • 4 hours ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Airstrikes Kill in Gaza Kill Several Civilians, Including Children

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Approves Controversial Settlement Project Dividing West Bank and Isolating East Jerusalem

  • 10 hours ago
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Vehicles as Egypt Denies Disarmament Claims

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Israel’s E1 Settlement Plan Is a War Crime of Forced Displacement

  • 17 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Indonesia

Israel’s New Settlement Plan Threatens to Displace 7,000 Palestinians in West Bank

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • 16 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us