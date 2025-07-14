SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Forces Sustain Losses in Fierce Clashes in Khan Younis and Shujaiya

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 34 minutes ago

34 minutes ago

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation military forces sustained significant losses during intense battles with Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades in Khan Younis and Shujaiya on Saturday.

Several Israeli occupation soldiers were reportedly injured and evacuated by helicopter to major hospitals including Tel Hashomer, Beilinson, Soroka, and Ichilov.

Israeli forces also carried out heavy airstrikes and artillery shelling in northern Khan Younis. Local sources reported Israeli helicopters landing in the northwestern parts of the city for medical evacuations.

The Israeli military confirmed that one soldier was wounded in northern Gaza and two more in the south. News outlet Walla reported two soldiers were injured by an anti-personnel rocket attack on a tank, while a tank commander suffered serious injuries in a separate incident earlier that day.

Also Read: Netanyahu Hints at Quitting Gaza Ceasefire Talks

The Al-Qassam Brigades released a photo of slain Israeli soldier Abraham Azoulay, claiming he had been targeted for capture before being killed in Khan Younis. “His fate was unfortunate. The next will be our prisoner,” the statement said.

The group also claimed the destruction of two Israeli bulldozers on July 2 and a Merkava tank on July 6 in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

Clashes on the ground continue to escalate as Israeli military operations intensify across the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Presents New Gaza Map in Doha Talks

 

