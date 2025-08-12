SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over 20,000 Indian Workers Sent to Israel to Replace Palestinians

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

7 Views ㅤ

Tel Aviv, MINA – More than 20,000 Indians have taken jobs in Israel to replace Palestinian workers barred from entering since the beginning of the Gaza genocide, according to the Indian government.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the deployment took place between November 2023 and July 2025. About 6,730 construction workers and 44 caregivers were recruited under a bilateral labor agreement, while another 7,000 caregivers and 6,400 construction workers entered through private recruitment channels.

The move follows Israel’s revocation of over 70,000 Palestinian work permits, causing severe labor shortages, especially in construction. Observers note the program offers Indian workers wages up to three times higher than in their home country, but also signals New Delhi’s role in sustaining Israel’s economy amid international condemnation of the Gaza offensive, which has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

TagGaza genocide economic impact Gaza war 2025 India-Israel labor agreement Indian workers in Israel Israel construction labor Israel Gaza war labor shortage migrant workers Israel Palestinian work permit revocation replace Palestinian workers

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Over 20,000 Indian Workers Sent to Israel to Replace Palestinians

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

Israel Reactivates Hannibal Directive in Gaza to Prevent Soldier Captures

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Sustain Losses in Fierce Clashes in Khan Younis and Shujaiya

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:03 WIB
Load More
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Kills Palestinian Journalist Anas al-Sharif and Three Others in Gaza

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 08:06 WIB
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 10 Palestinians in Fresh Strikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 13:38 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia, Peru Sign CEPA, Mark 50 Years of Diplomatic Ties

  • 20 hours ago
Indonesia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, Ambassador Arrmanatha Nasir (photo: Website of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Awaits Green Light from Palestine Before Evacuating Gaza Civilians

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Indonesia

Seven Civilians Killed, Dozens Injured in Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • Saturday, 9 August 2025 - 14:17 WIB
Indonesia

153 Students Pass Selection for 2025 Indonesia Zakat Scholarship

  • Sunday, 10 August 2025 - 13:55 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ulema Call for a Halt of Arm Sales to Israel

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 19:06 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Indonesia

Youm Al-Istihlal Commemoration in Jakarta Renews Call to End Indian Occupation in Kashmir

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 10:37 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us