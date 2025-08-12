Over 20,000 Indian Workers Sent to Israel to Replace Palestinians

Tel Aviv, MINA – More than 20,000 Indians have taken jobs in Israel to replace Palestinian workers barred from entering since the beginning of the Gaza genocide, according to the Indian government.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the deployment took place between November 2023 and July 2025. About 6,730 construction workers and 44 caregivers were recruited under a bilateral labor agreement, while another 7,000 caregivers and 6,400 construction workers entered through private recruitment channels.

The move follows Israel’s revocation of over 70,000 Palestinian work permits, causing severe labor shortages, especially in construction. Observers note the program offers Indian workers wages up to three times higher than in their home country, but also signals New Delhi’s role in sustaining Israel’s economy amid international condemnation of the Gaza offensive, which has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

