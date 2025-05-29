SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At Least 11 Palestinians Martyred in Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – At least 11 Palestinians were martyred in a series of early morning Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to the official Wafa news agency.

The strikes targeted several areas, resulting in casualties among civilians, including women and children.

In the northern Gaza town of Jabalia, an airstrike on a house belonging to the Azzam family killed seven people. Among the dead were multiple women and children.

In the south, a drone attack struck a group of civilians in Khan Younis, killing a man and his pregnant wife. Another victim’s body was later recovered from the rubble in the nearby town of Abasan.

Also Read: At Least 41 Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Northern Gaza

In central Gaza, a 13-year-old child was killed in a strike on a tent sheltering displaced people in Deir al-Balah, highlighting the widespread impact of the ongoing military offensive.

The Israeli occupation military continues its operations in Gaza, rejecting repeated international calls for a ceasefire. Since October 2023, over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed in the offensive.

Humanitarian organizations have raised alarms over the threat of famine among the over 2 million residents of the besieged enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Presents New Ceasefire Terms as Hamas Claims Agreement Reached

TagBenjamin Netanyahu ceasefire rejection civilian deaths Deir al-Balah displaced persons Famine Risk Gaza Gaza Strip conflict humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israeli airstrikes Jabalia Khan Younis Palestinian Casualties war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

At Least 41 Palestinians Killed in New Israeli Airstrikes on Northern Gaza

  • 1 hour ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

US Presents New Ceasefire Terms as Hamas Claims Agreement Reached

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

At Least 11 Palestinians Martyred in Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Over 50,000 Palestinian Children Killed or Injured in Gaza: UNICEF

  • 6 hours ago
Humanitarian crisis ini Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Only 6 UNRWA Clinics Still Operating in Gaza

  • 21 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian President Prabowo Urges Israel to Recognize Palestinian State

  • 21 hours ago
Load More
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Indonesia

Empowering Livestock Farmers: Dompet Dhuafa Expands Qurban Program in Lampung

  • Thursday, 22 May 2025 - 15:05 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Claims to Shoot Down 25 Israeli-Made Indian Drones

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Articles

Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis: Founder of MER-C and Indonesia’s Humanitarian Icon on the Global Stage

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 21 in Gaza, Including Children and Women, as Assault Intensifies

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 10:18 WIB
America

Harvard Wins Temporary Court Ruling, International Students Allowed to Stay

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 20:24 WIB
Gaza Victims (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Rises as Israeli Attacks Continue

  • Sunday, 25 May 2025 - 22:08 WIB
Articles

Prof. Abdul Fatah El-Awaisi and the Intellectual Roadmap for the Liberation of Al-Quds

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:21 WIB
Europe

Lufthansa Group Extends Tel Aviv Flight Suspension Until June 15 Due to Security Risks

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Itamar Ben-Gvir (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Ben-Gvir’s Al-Aqsa Incursion as Dangerous Provocation

  • Monday, 26 May 2025 - 21:55 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us