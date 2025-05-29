At Least 11 Palestinians Martyred in Ongoing Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 11 Palestinians were martyred in a series of early morning Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to the official Wafa news agency.

The strikes targeted several areas, resulting in casualties among civilians, including women and children.

In the northern Gaza town of Jabalia, an airstrike on a house belonging to the Azzam family killed seven people. Among the dead were multiple women and children.

In the south, a drone attack struck a group of civilians in Khan Younis, killing a man and his pregnant wife. Another victim’s body was later recovered from the rubble in the nearby town of Abasan.

In central Gaza, a 13-year-old child was killed in a strike on a tent sheltering displaced people in Deir al-Balah, highlighting the widespread impact of the ongoing military offensive.

The Israeli occupation military continues its operations in Gaza, rejecting repeated international calls for a ceasefire. Since October 2023, over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed in the offensive.

Humanitarian organizations have raised alarms over the threat of famine among the over 2 million residents of the besieged enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

