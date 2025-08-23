SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

64 Jordanian Aid Trucks Arrive in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Amman, MINA – A Jordanian charity announced on Friday (Aug. 22) the arrival of a new aid convoy to the Gaza Strip, consisting of 64 trucks loaded with food and flour.

The Jordanian Armed Forces also carried out an airdrop operation over Gaza, using Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft in coordination with planes from the UAE, Germany, and France, Quds Press reported.

Around 37 tons of food and relief supplies were dropped. With this operation, the number of airdrops conducted by the Jordanian Armed Forces since the resumption of such missions on July 27 has reached 161.

In total, Jordan, in cooperation with other countries, has conducted 388 airdrops, delivering approximately 788 tons of essential supplies and humanitarian aid.

Also Read: Al-Qassam Brigade Attack Kills Israeli Soldier in Gaza

Israel’s ongoing genocide on Gaza has killed 62,192 people and wounded 157,114 others, the majority women and children. More than 9,000 people remain missing, hundreds of thousands have been displaced, and famine has already claimed the lives of 271 people, including 112 children.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Humanitarian Chief: Gaza Famine ‘Openly Promoted’ by Israel

