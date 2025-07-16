SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Cuts Power and Water to UNRWA Offices in Jerusalem

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

People are checking the destruction at a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) that was previously hit by Israeli bombardment, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 15, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has ordered the cutoff of electricity and water to all UNRWA offices in occupied East Jerusalem, effectively halting the agency’s operations.

“Turn off the lights at UNRWA!” Cohen wrote on X, Tuesday, adding that the move was part of new legislation to end the agency’s presence in Israel.

Israel has accused UNRWA of ties to Hamas, claims denied by both the agency and the United Nations, which insists UNRWA maintains strict neutrality.

The shutdown follows months of pressure, including forced closures of UNRWA-run schools and the agency’s headquarters in Sheikh Jarrah. In late 2024, the Knesset passed laws banning UNRWA activity and revoking its diplomatic privileges.

Also Read: Israel Reactivates Hannibal Directive in Gaza to Prevent Soldier Captures

UNRWA is the main humanitarian agency serving Palestinian refugees, providing food, education, and health services to millions. The power and water cuts come amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, drawing criticism as a violation of international humanitarian law. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MER-C Distributes 350 Dinner Meals for Al-Shifa Hospital Staff in Gaza

TagEli Cohen UNRWA humanitarian crisis Jerusalem international law UNRWA Israel cuts power UN agency Israel UNRWA shutdown Israeli law against UNRWA Palestinian refugee services Sheikh Jarrah UNRWA closure UNRWA and Hamas allegations UNRWA East Jerusalem

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Cuts Power and Water to UNRWA Offices in Jerusalem

  • 4 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

US Postpones 32% Import Tariff on Indonesia

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 11:49 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

27 Palestinians Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 July 2025 - 17:21 WIB
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Largest West Bank Displacement Since Start of Israeli Occupation

  • 17 hours ago
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Dr. Abu Safiya Loses One-Third of His Weight in Israeli Detention: Report

  • 15 hours ago
Palestine

15 More Palestinians Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 22:47 WIB
Palestine

Surge in Suicide Among Israeli Soldiers Raises Alarm Amid Prolonged Gaza Genocide

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 20:07 WIB
Tausiyah

Ustaz Abdul Somad in Pekanbaru: It’s Time to Embrace Hijrah

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:18 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us