Israel Cuts Power and Water to UNRWA Offices in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has ordered the cutoff of electricity and water to all UNRWA offices in occupied East Jerusalem, effectively halting the agency’s operations.

“Turn off the lights at UNRWA!” Cohen wrote on X, Tuesday, adding that the move was part of new legislation to end the agency’s presence in Israel.

Israel has accused UNRWA of ties to Hamas, claims denied by both the agency and the United Nations, which insists UNRWA maintains strict neutrality.

The shutdown follows months of pressure, including forced closures of UNRWA-run schools and the agency’s headquarters in Sheikh Jarrah. In late 2024, the Knesset passed laws banning UNRWA activity and revoking its diplomatic privileges.

UNRWA is the main humanitarian agency serving Palestinian refugees, providing food, education, and health services to millions. The power and water cuts come amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, drawing criticism as a violation of international humanitarian law. []

