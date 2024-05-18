In 24 Hours, 83 Palestinians Killed in 9 Israeli Massacres in Gaza

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces committed nine massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 83 Palestinians and the injury of 105 others, according to medical sources, Wafa reports.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 35,386 reported fatalities, with an additional 79,366 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

