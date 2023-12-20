MER-C Urges WHO to Investigate and Restore Hospitals in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue – Committee (MER-C) urges the world health organization WHO to carry out an investigation to restore hospitals in Gaza to their original function, as treatment centers.

The chairman of the MER-C presidium, Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, stated this at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Sarbini complained about the condition of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, which is currently a headquarters for Israeli colonial forces and is being used as a place of refuge for them from attacks by Palestinian fighters.

“On November 6, Israel accused Indonesian Hospital of owning the tunnel and being a base for Hamas fighters. “But currently they are the ones who have made RSI their headquarters,” he said.

Today’s condition is that Indonesian Hospital no longer has medical activities. The place is now completely controlled by the Israeli Zionist army and they are taking refuge in the RSI so that the fighters do not attack them.

MER-C also appealed to all international institutions and the Indonesian government to urge Israel to restore Indonesia Hospital so that it functions as it originally did, namely as a place of treatment and a military-free zone. (T/RE1/P2)

