MER-C to Send 11 Indonesian Volunteers to Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Emergency Medical Rescue Committee (MER-C), an Indonesian emergency medical institution will send its volunteers to the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Before the departure, the MER-C team first met with DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan at DKI Jakarta City Hall on Friday.

Anies said that Indonesian-Palestinian friendship could continue to be maintained, one of which was through the Indonesian Hospital which was handed over to Palestine in 2016.

“This is one form of friendship between Indonesia and Palestine,” said Anies.

When asked by MINA reporters about when could visit Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip, he only asked for prayer so that the deputy governor’s seat in Jakarta could be immediately filled.

To Anies, MER-C Team Leader Ir. Faried Thalib said 11 volunteers would be dispatched to the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip. The plan they will be in the region for two weeks.

“About two weeks. But maybe there were 10 days, four of which were spent on the trip, “he said.

Faried added that currently, the construction of the second phase of Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip was almost complete. The two-storey additional building which spent a budget of up to Rp70 billion and was completed by the end of 2020 was estimated to be able to accommodate up to 100 beds.

“The Indonesian hospital is the first to accommodate around 120 to 150 beds. It turns out that number is still lacking. So after the second phase of construction will be able to accommodate up to 250 beds, ” he said.

In February 2019, Anies released the departure of 34 MER-C volunteers who were about to undertake the second phase of construction of the Indonesian Hospital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)