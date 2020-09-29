As 19 Volunteers of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Returned

Jakarta, MINA – As 19 volunteers from the humanitarian organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) for the Second Phase of the Indonesian Hospital Construction mission in Gaza, Palestine arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday at around 01.30 p.m.

The team of returning volunteers from the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School was led by Ir. Edi Wahyudi, who has been the Site Manager for the construction of the Indonesian Hospital since the building was founded in 2011. The team left for Gaza, Palestine in February 2019 and was released by the Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan.

Previously, nine volunteers arrived in Indonesia first on August 14, 2020. Their mission is to build the second phase of the RSI by adding the building to the 3rd and 4th floors.

Their return was welcomed by the MER-C Presidium, Ir. Faried Thalib, dr. Arief Rachman, SpRad, together with Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur and a team from Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Bogor.

The 19 volunteers were greeted with greetings of hamdallah, shouts of takbir, and chants of Al-Aqsa Haqquna (Al-Aqsa belonging to the Muslim Ummah) led by Imaam Yakhsyallah.

All volunteers come from the Al-Fatah Islamic boarding school network throughout Indonesia. They come from several areas such as Lampung, Palembang, Medan, Pontianak, Samarinda and Wonogiri.

Previously, there were 33 Indonesian volunteers from various regions in Indonesia who were sent to Gaza to carry out the construction of the second phase of the Indonesian Hospital which was initiated by the humanitarian organization MER-C, in collaboration with the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School.

MER-C is an emergency medical humanitarian agency that is involved in providing medical assistance to victims of war, natural disasters and others in dire need. In its work for 21 years, MER-C has plunged into various places of disaster and riots, both at home and abroad.

Domestically, MER-C provides medical assistance in Ambon, Maluku, Aceh, Padang, Yogyakarta, Lombok, Palu, Banten and other areas. While in abroad, MER-C has worked in Afghanistan, Somalia, Sudan, the Philippines, Nepal and others.

MER-C also initiated the construction of an Indonesian Hospital in Rohingya. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)