Ir. Edy Wahyudi: Eid Al-Adha in the Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The echo of takbir is heard from loudspeakers in mosques that have been shouting since Fajr Thursday, or the day before Eid al-Adha.

Precisely, since 9 Dhulhijjah or morning Arafat. Thus Ir. Edy Wahyudi, an Indonesian volunteer who is the Site Manager of the Development of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, provided information related to the atmosphere of Eid al-Adha in the Gaza Strip, Palestine on Friday.

Edy conveyed this in a report on the latest info program on Gaza, Palestine, which was broadcast by Radio Silaturahim AM 720, edition 10 Dhulhijjah 1441 H or coincided on Friday morning.

He said furthermore the implementation of Eid al-Adha prayers in Gaza was carried out in mosques, but there were also those who carried out on the field or the highway that was temporarily closed during the Eid prayer.

“What about the atmosphere of sacrificial worship in Gaza, Palestine? Gaza, this country is poor and has been blocked by land, sea and air for 13 years, “said Edy.

Unemployment reaches 60 percent, the Gaza Strip has experienced economic tragedies. Life and humanity are fierce due to the blockade until the Coronavirus pandemic crisis comes to worsen the situation.

“But Allah filled Gaza with blessings. Evidently, dozens of cows are included in the list of sacrificial slaughter let alone more sheep plus other sacrificial animals namely camels which are normally slaughtered for sacrifices in Gaza, “Edy said.

Volunteers in Gaza were active in slaughtering sacrificial animals in 1441 H, though not as much as last year. This year there were seven sheep or goats distributed through Jama’ah Muslim (Hizbullah), then those distributed by MER-C in Gaza Palestine consisted of 31 sheep/goats plus one cow and one camel.

“Eid al-Adha or sacrifice is a religious holiday in Gaza, where Muslims commemorate the day of the examination of the faith of the Prophet Ibrahim by slaughtering animals and livestock, and distributing meat to people who are poor,” he said.

Edy added Gazans have a habit of making friendships after Eid al-Adha prayers, usually on the first day of the gathering the closest relatives are like parents and in-laws, the next day just visiting other relatives.

“When they met the friendship they said one another” kullu am wa antum bi khoir “which means that hopefully throughout the year you will get the good. The statement was answered with “Kullu am wa antumun toyyibin” that is Eid al-Adha with Gaza flavor, “said Edy. (T/RE1))

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)