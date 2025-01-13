Difficult Condition Faced by Those Trapped Inside Indonesian Hospital

Gaza, MINA – Video footage has revealed the tragic reality and extremely difficult humanitarian conditions faced by those trapped inside an Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza, which is under constant Israeli shelling, Palinfo reported.

Footage broadcast by Al Jazeera a few days ago showed the extensive damage caused to the Indonesian hospital’s facilities, particularly the intensive care unit, which was the target of direct shelling. The bombing of the intensive care unit destroyed beds, medical equipment and medicines on shelves, making access to the unit located on the third floor extremely dangerous.

Medical sources indicated that some 23 medical staff, patients and injured individuals, mostly women, children and the elderly, were trapped in the hospital facing harsh humanitarian conditions amid severe shortages of basic necessities. The footage also revealed that those trapped had to use medical solutions instead of water to cook food after the water supply was completely cut off.

The presence of Israeli tanks around the hospital was documented, accompanied by repeated gunfire directed at it, preventing medical staff from moving between the hospital rooms and departments. The damage was not limited to the hospital but also included the surrounding buildings, with video footage showing extensive damage around the hospital and the leveling operations carried out by the occupation forces, which affected entire settlement blocks.

These scenes come amid the ongoing Israeli military operation in northern Gaza for more than 100 days, which has raised fears of a possible storming of the hospital, similar to what happened at Kamal Adwan Hospital. On January 3, Israeli occupation forces stormed the Indonesian hospital and issued threats to medical staff and patients, demanding their immediate evacuation.

The Israeli military operation in northern Gaza, which began 100 days ago, has resulted in around 5,000 people being martyred and missing, 9,500 injured, and 2,600 detained, including women and children. The Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has lasted for 464 consecutive days, resulting in 46,565 deaths and 109,660 injuries of varying severity, including serious and very serious injuries, since October 7, 2023, according to the latest data published by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)