Al-Qassam Kills Israeli Soldiers in East of Rafah

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, succeeded in killing an Israeli soldier east of Rafah, Gaza Strip on Thursday night.

Fighters in the resistance detonated an explosive device that left one soldier dead and several others injured, Quds Press reported.

Al-Qassam announced a new resistance operation against Israeli forces east of Rafah, targeting Merkava tanks, military bulldozers, and bombing the Israeli army command and control headquarters in Kerem Shalom.

In the video uploaded by Al-Qassam, several Palestinian fighters can be seen carrying locally made Al-Yassin 105 anti-tank rockets which are aimed directly at an Israeli tank and troop transport vehicle.

In Jabalia Camp, resistance factions launched intensive attacks to block Israeli troops who entered the area about a week ago.

Last Wednesday, Al-Qassam announced the killing of at least 12 Israeli soldiers in a joint operation targeting Israeli troops hiding in a house in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Cross-faction resistance fighters have increased their operations and targeted Israeli soldiers in various areas of Gaza, especially in Jabalia and east Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)