MER-C Launches A Book“Menghimpun Kebesaran Allah”, Story of the Struggle for Indonesia Hospital’s Construction in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA- The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), a humanitarian medical agency launched a book entitled “Menghimpun Kebesaran Allah” (Gathering the Greatness of Allah) at the occasion of the 24th Anniversary of MER-C on Sunday in Jakarta.

The author dedicates this book to the founders of MER-C, the late Dr. Joserizal Jurnalis and Imaam Muhyidin Hamidy who helped a lot in realizing the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza.

The 260-page book summarizes the stories of volunteers in the international arena and their journey towards building the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Palestine.

In addition, the book was written as an accountability to the Indonesian people, especially donors, as well as socialization and raising donations for the construction of the 3rd phase of the Indonesian hospital in Gaza.

MER-C (Medical Emergency Rescue Committee) is a social humanitarian organization engaged in the field of medical emergencies and has the characteristics of being trustworthy, professional, neutral, independent, voluntary and highly mobile.

MER-C aims to provide medical services for victims of war, violence due to conflict, riots, extraordinary events, and natural disasters at home and abroad. This organization was formed in Jakarta, August 14, 1999 by a group of University of Indonesia students who took the initiative to carry out medical procedures to help conflict victims in Maluku, Eastern Indonesia. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)