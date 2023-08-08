Indonesian Navy, the Fourth Strongest in the World

Jakarta, MINA- The World Directory of Modern Military Warships (WDMMW) released a list of countries that have the strongest naval power in the world. Indonesia is the fourth strongest country in the world for its navy.

WDMMW released, the strongest country is still occupied by the United States (US), followed by China, Russia and Indonesia.

The WDMMW research is based on several factors supporting the navy, including the number of warships and submarines, the age of the fleet, logistics, and defense and attack capabilities.

The Indonesian Navy has a total of 243 fleets as of July 2023, namely four submarines, seven frigates, 25 corvettes, nine mining warships, 168 offshore patrol boats and 30 amphibious combat ships.

They note that Indonesia does not have aircraft carriers, cruisers and destroyers. However, WDMMW emphasized that the Indonesian Navy has a balance of assets at the “medium” level. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)