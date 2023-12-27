Indonesian Police Chief: 199 Actions by Armed Separatist Criminal Groups Throughout 2023, 146 Victims

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Police Chief (Kapolri) General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said there were 199 actions by the Armed Separatist Criminal Group (KKSB) in Papua throughout 2023 and as many as 146 people were victims of their atrocities.

“Based on the evaluation results, in 2023 there will be 199 KKSB actions resulting in 146 people becoming victims,” ​​said Listyo in a year-end release at National Police Headquarters on Wednesday.

Apart from that, Sigit added, there will be 234 actions by political criminal groups (KKP) in Papua in 2023. For KKP actions there will be a decrease of 50 cases compared to 2022.

In dealing with the KKB and KKP, the National Police continues to increase the capacity of regional units by refreshing and overseeing the new autonomous region (DOB) program to expand the Papua Regional Police into 6 Regional Police and 49 Regional Police, supported by 21,500 personnel.

He emphasized that the National Police also continues to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to provide protection to the community from KKB attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)